3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

This classic prairie style home in the Highland Neighborhood is listed on the National Registry of Historical Places. Designed by Mortimer Cleveland, one of Iowa`s prominent architects and built by the original owner Builder, James Register, of brick construction with wood siding overlay on the second story and multiple porches. The three season porch on the front of the house is just right for relaxing on the porch swing, enjoying a light meal, or hosting a card club. The light fixture was custom made by hand from the wheel of a 1917 Ford model T belonging to the current owner`s father. The entryway just inside the porch features original mosaic tile & a built~in oak bench. The grand foyer showcases the oak staircase to the second story & a large coat closet with original mirror encased door. The main floor features gorgeous hardwood floors, original woodwork, Frank Lloyd Wright inspired lighting fixtures, lead glass windows, high ceilings, and a massive solid oak pocket door between the formal dining room and grand foyer. The formal dining room has an enormous front window and three lead glass windows for beautiful natural light. This room easily fits a table to seat twelve. The living room has beautiful hardwood floors, reversible linen honeycomb shades, original oak mantel, the brick fireplace is currently set up for an electric insert but could be converted to a gas insert or restored to wood burning. This room runs the length of the home and is designed for oversized furnishings or multiple seating areas. The NEST thermostat programmable system for whole house control of the forced air furnace and central air for year round comfort and is linked with smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. The half bath on the main features white ceramic penny style tile, small linen storage and a large vanity. The kitchen has custom built cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, cold water filtration system, WEMO lighting, tons of counter space, cabinetry add ons like corner spinning racks, cutlery dividers, built in cutting board, and drawer pull outs. To the rear of the kitchen is a drop zone with pantry space, and a home office/bonus space with good natural lighting and built~in shelves. On the second story there are three nice sized bedrooms, the main bedroom has original large exterior planter boxes facing the front of the home, lovely hardwood floors and woodwork. The hall also has hardwood floors, a quite large closet with built big drawers for linens and seasonal clothing, gorgeous woodwork, and solid wood doors. There is a remodeled full bath with heated white penny style tile floors, towel warmer bars, deep tub with dual shower heads, built~in drawers, cupboard, and bench. The fourth room has been converted to a sewing/craft room with a stackable washer/dryer unit, so no running up and down two flights of stairs to do laundry!! Also on the second floor is an enclosed three season porch overlooking the rear yard with a great view of the neighborhood perfect for relaxing, reading, or bonus play space. In the lower level is a family room and additional bonus/home office space, as well as workshop area, storage area, plumbing for a toilet and shower, on demand gas water heater, upgraded 200 amp electrical service, utility sink, and an extra electric clothes dryer hook up and vent. This home is situated on a corner lot with beautiful mature trees, the rear yard is fully fenced with privacy fence and well landscaped. The patio is done in big brick pavers, and there are several custom built raised garden beds with an irrigation system. The large deck comes with a wrought iron pergola frame. The wooden play structure and basketball hoop are included. The two car brick garage with automatic overhead door off the alley is adjacent to the asphalt two car parking pad. This lovely historical home is ready for new caregivers!! Contact your Realtor to make your appointment to tour this grand home today!!!