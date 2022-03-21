3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

Quality and comfort are yours! Be impressed with this three bedroom home that includes great features and updates! The main level has a fantastic entry into a living space with plenty of natural light and dark flooring. With wide open living, the beautiful kitchen features stainless appliances, ample cabinetry, a tiled backsplash as well as stunning granite countertops. You will appreciate the eat-in area with a pantry space right off the kitchen for added convenience. This space could also be used for a sitting room/hangout space. Three great bedrooms and a full bathroom finish up the main floor. The unfinished lower level provides tons of storage and a laundry area. With a rec room area down, this one is packed with potential. The exterior spaces include a rear patio for spending time outside this Spring and a single stall garage. This listing will go fast! Schedule a tour today!