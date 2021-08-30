 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

Hard to find classic story and a half 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished lower level. Lots of space with plenty of storage including shop and additional kitchen off the lower level family room. Enjoy the addition of an oversized garage and the huge landscaped yard. Great location and central located.

