3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

Updates galore! You will love this home this home that offers great space, wide open living and more! With updates including a newer roof, furnace, ac and outdoor shed - this one is sure to please. The living room welcomes you as it features great lighting, beautiful hardwood floors and opens to the updated kitchen. The kitchen features ample counter space and cabinetry, a center island with breakfast bar and also has updated appliances. With three bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main floor, all with hardwood - living is easy here! The partially finished lower level features an additional family room, a fourth non-conforming bedroom space with awesome wood detail and a laundry and storage space. The exterior features a two stall garage, an expansive shed for all the extras and a spacious lot. You will truly love this one! Hurry!

