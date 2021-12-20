Nothing to do but MOVE IN! You will love this three bedroom, two bath home with newer mechanicals,roof,plumbing and updated electrical. The kitchen is galley style and has great cabinetry space and all essential appliances.The main level also has two good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Ther upper level is where you will find a loft style bedroom with multiple closet spaces and a great flex space that works as an office or craft area. Head to the lower level to see that there is a nice finished space perfect for a family room as well as a 3/4bath with a great tiled shower! This home also features a detached garage and a nice size backyard. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $147,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nathan Marting, who has led Jesup Community Schools since 2009, resigned following a special meeting Friday.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three girls.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Cedar Falls clothing store and leading authorities on a 100 mph chase
"There's nothing like this in the Cedar Valley," he said. "I thought this would be something different."
The death of a county supervisor's husband by suicide prompted one supervisor to offer condolences, while another suggested the supervisor should have been "watching for that."
December 10, 2021-January 30, 1968
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
Police received a report of threats against East High School, West High and Cedar Falls High on a social media platform on Tuesday
One person has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing from the weekend
A Colorado man has been sentenced to three decades in prison for attacking a jogger on a Waterloo recreational trail in 2015 and dragging her into the woods.