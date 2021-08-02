Quality offering! You will be impressed with this home that offers multiple living spaces, a surprising wide open floor plan and character galore! From the moment you pull up, you will love the curb appeal on this one. The living room welcomes you featuring beautiful hardwood floors, great lighting with multiple windows, arched details and tons of space. Opening to the dining room, you will appreciate access to the rear deck and also love the wide open feel to the kitchen and family room! The kitchen features quality cabinetry and ample counter space, making cooking a breeze. With wood beam details and a wall of built-ins, the family room is impressive! What a great space for hanging out. The main floor also features a spacious master bedroom with hardwood floors and a full bathroom just around the corner. There is even more living space on the second floor that features a bonus room for home office/bedroom and an additional bedroom up. Truly an awesome floorpan! The lower level offers even more storage space. The exterior of this home has been so well maintained and you will enjoy the rear deck with custom pergola, a private rear yard and two stall garage. This home has been meticulously maintained and will go fast! Schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $144,900
