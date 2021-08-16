3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $144,500

A Blank Slate! You will instantly fall in love with this three bedroom, one bathroom home situated on Auburn Road in Waterloo! Upon entry you are greeted with a great living space that flows seamlessly into the kitchen! This kitchen boasts ample cabinetry and counter space as well as all necessary appliances! The main level also features two sizable bedrooms as well as a full bathroom! Make your way to the upper level to find an amazing bedroom with great space! This bedroom features excellent walk-in closet space as well as custom built storage space! This home also includes a detached garage and lower level laundry!