3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,900

This one-owner home has been well maintained and is now newly on the market! One bedroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs make this the perfect home for down-sizing or for the "just starting out" buyer. In addition to the main floor bedroom there is also a kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry hook up, and bathroom. Vinyl siding, roof shingles in 2013, new handicap accessible ramp, 480 sq ft garage, and a large yard complete the property. Close to public access to the Cedar River for fun-in-the sun summer activities. All measurements are approx.