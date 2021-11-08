This great ranch style home is located close to schools and shopping. The kitchen has pretty a hardwood floor, tiled backsplash, nice window over the sink with view of the backyard and plenty of cabinet space with cabinets to the ceiling. There are lovely hardwood floors in the very large living room and all three bedrooms. The bathroom features fully tiled floor, walls and tub shower combo. There is plenty of linen storage in the hall cabinets. Each bedroom has nice size closet. The basement unfinished, tons of storage space, or ready for new owners to add family room, bedrooms, bathroom. The oversized garage is 432 sq ft. and has overhead door with electronic opener. There is a concrete patio behind the house ideal for cooking out. Centrally located approximately 5 min to Hwy 218 and 10 min to Hwy 20.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $138,000
