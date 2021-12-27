3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $137,900

This home is the perfect mix between city living and the great outdoors. This home is nestled right across the street from the Hartman Reserve and offers great privacy. Step into the front door to the open concept living room and kitchen area. The split bedrooms offers privacy for the homeowners with the master bedroom on one end and two additional bedrooms tucked away on the other side of the home. The backyard is fenced in and has room to entertain the whole family for large summer BBQs. The home also features a large two stall garage with table work space to spare.