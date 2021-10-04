3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $137,500

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, October 3rd from 1:00-2:30 pm. Talk about a brand new Home this beauty was gutted down to the studs and everything replaced new plumbing, Partial new electric, new central air, furnace updated, new roof a full unfinished basement. Main Level has 3 bed 1 bath and laundry all on the main level Kitchen is brand new and beautiful under cabinet lights that change color with the help of a remote. Come see this beautiful home in a peaceful neighborhood!!