3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $136,000

This home displays many character filled accents. Cove ceilings, classic woodwork, oak floors, original door knobs, cozy fireplace anchoring the living room, lovely dining room that looks out into a covered porch that overlooks the fenced backyard. Next to the dining room you will find the updated kitchen with a gas stove. You will also find two good sized bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath located between them. Now take a trip upstairs to the master suite...tons a room and a bath room fit for a king/queen. It has a tub, shower, and a vanity. .There is room for any size bed you wish and the brightness of the room is enhanced by two skylights. You will really enjoy this room.