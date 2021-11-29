3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $134,900

Great home for any family. Lots of room to roam on this extra deep lot(1/3 of an acre) Here's a spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home situated in a quite street close to a park, grocery store, school, and much more. This home offers 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a attic/3rd bedroom on the 2nd level. The kitchen and dining area are located between two family rooms that provide ample space to relax, catch a movie, or enjoy a brick wood burning fireplace. Outside you will find 1/3 acre lot with a fenced in backyard (240), a long driveway that leads to a detached, extra large, double stall garage. The oversized garage is 20X34 and is perfect for a person with a hobby and all your extra toys. The furnace was updated in 2015, siding in 2016, and a new roof was done in 2017. This property is rented out and is being sold in AS-IS condition. Measurements are approximate.