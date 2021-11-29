Great home for any family. Lots of room to roam on this extra deep lot(1/3 of an acre) Here's a spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home situated in a quite street close to a park, grocery store, school, and much more. This home offers 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a attic/3rd bedroom on the 2nd level. The kitchen and dining area are located between two family rooms that provide ample space to relax, catch a movie, or enjoy a brick wood burning fireplace. Outside you will find 1/3 acre lot with a fenced in backyard (240), a long driveway that leads to a detached, extra large, double stall garage. The oversized garage is 20X34 and is perfect for a person with a hobby and all your extra toys. The furnace was updated in 2015, siding in 2016, and a new roof was done in 2017. This property is rented out and is being sold in AS-IS condition. Measurements are approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $134,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for assisting a meth ring operated by her boyfriend
One person is dead following a roll-over crash on Thanksgiving Day in Waverly.
A Raymond man who allegedly received thousands of dollars selling catalytic converters at scrapyard has been arrested.
A man inside the vehicle had injuries to his face from flying glass
A Waterloo man has been indicted in connection with an international child porn investigation.
A Waverly health care worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a woman at a Marion nursing home where she worked.
While police and deputies were involved in the foot chase with the driver, another passenger hopped in the driver seat and drove off
New York Times Magazine journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, on her 1619 Project book tour, and her one-time teacher Ray Dial converse in front of an audience of 700.
The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. when a Waterloo police officer noticed a Toyota Rav 4 speeding out of the parking lot at Kwik Star on West Ninth Street.
“I don’t think anyone had touched Niko until we touched him. He was the worst of the seven. He touched our hearts, and he still does to this day.”