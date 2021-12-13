 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $130,000

Cozy charming 3BR 1BA home in nice Waterloo neighborhood. Close to all amenities yet quiet surroundings. Tons of potential with basement ready to be finished. All appliances stay and the home has newer HVAC. Maintenence free siding, fenced in back yard and single garage. Great starter home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News