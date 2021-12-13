 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,900

Beautiful offering! This two story home is sure to impress with its spacious living areas and its vibrant feel! The main level features a large living room that flows seamlessly into the formal dining room. This is a great space for entertaining. Just off of the dining area is a family room / sunroom that features custom shelving and a brick fireplace. The kitchen has a unique layout that creates a functional space. You will enjoy the bright white cabinetry and updated feel. The second floor features three great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. This bathroom features a fitting pedestal sink and a drop in tub/shower surrounded by clean tile work. This home also features an attached single car garage, a brick rear patio, and lower level laundry! Call today to learn more! Hurry!

