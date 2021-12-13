Beautiful offering! This two story home is sure to impress with its spacious living areas and its vibrant feel! The main level features a large living room that flows seamlessly into the formal dining room. This is a great space for entertaining. Just off of the dining area is a family room / sunroom that features custom shelving and a brick fireplace. The kitchen has a unique layout that creates a functional space. You will enjoy the bright white cabinetry and updated feel. The second floor features three great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. This bathroom features a fitting pedestal sink and a drop in tub/shower surrounded by clean tile work. This home also features an attached single car garage, a brick rear patio, and lower level laundry! Call today to learn more! Hurry!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Evansdale woman has been arrested for allegedly driving three people to an armed robbery at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment that left one man dead.
Police caught three people as they were running from the scene of a home robbery early Thursday
January 10, 1990-December 5, 2021
Authorities are warning motorists to stay off the roads this morning (Thursday) following an overnight ice storm responsible for several semi crashes and two collisions that demolished squad cars.
Logun Ray Buckley
WATERLOO — A former armored car employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.
Margaret Klein, the Ward 1 councilor who lost her bid for mayor of Waterloo in November, noted she regretted nothing and would “do it again.”
An outgoing council member who was accused of nine violations of city code has been found to have violated five of them, according to an attorney hired by the city.
“The greatest store in the universe” will open its seventh location inside the former longtime home of the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store at 203 and 205 Main Street.
A former Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for her part in what prosecutors said was a large-scale drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico.