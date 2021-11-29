3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $127,500

This 3 bedroom house and 1.5 baths is ready for you to call it home! This cozy home has character and solid bones, with lots of potentials! Its located in a quiet neighborhood within close distance to a playground and the river. You will love this corner lot with a large backyard and surrounding fence! Features a three-stall garage! The house is nice and tidy, with hardwood floors throughout a lot of the home. You will enjoy spending time near the fireplace, with a beautiful stone surround. Some fresh paint on the main level is needed and this home will be move-in ready! Call today for a private showing!