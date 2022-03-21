Renovated and ready to go! This incredible three-bedroom opportunity in Waterloo is sure to impress with its great updates including new windows throughout! Inside, the living area is a great space to relax with tons of natural light, a brick fireplace, and access to the sunroom. The spacious dining area features a chandelier and great windows making it the perfect place to enjoy a meal. Further inside, the kitchen, with beautiful wood floors and fresh paint has an added breakfast nook and a fantastic view of the backyard. The main level also features a half bathroom and a beautiful staircase to the upper level. Offering three large bedrooms and a full bathroom with a jetted tub, this upper level is the perfect living space. Finally, the finished lower level includes an additional living area and two potential bedrooms/multi-use rooms. Exterior amenities include a fantastic backyard with a brand new oversized concreted patio and a two-stall garage. With great updates and classic features throughout, it is a great place to come home to! Schedule a tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $124,900
