 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $12,500

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $12,500

Large 2 story with 3 bedrooms up and single bath has full unfinished basement and enclosed small front entry porch. Sellers have never lived in the property. Needs attention. No utilities on at property. Information believed accurate but not guaranteed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News