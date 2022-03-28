Welcome home!! This well cared for ranch style home is ready for it`s new owner!! The main floor offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, 1 full bath and a large living room. The kitchen provides plenty of counter and cupboard space a long with space for a dining table. Downstairs you will find a large and open area that can be used as storage or could be finished for a lower level family room. Also included is a one stall detached garage with additional storage on the side and a nice back yard. Don`t miss out on this one!! Call today!! Possession to be on or after June 8th. SHOWINGS TO BEGIN 3\25 at 11:00 am..
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly killing his second cousin in an early morning shooting Tuesday
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital
WATERLOO – Relatives of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning said the slaying was over a $40 debt.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisors on Tuesday were urged to fund a study of the county’s compensation system in an effort to stem a stea…
December 6, 1995-March 11, 2022
The judge determined that Redd had raped two women during the commission of his trafficking crimes and further found that he had abducted them and held them against their will
He was sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder which was added to 25 years for robbery
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble and meets other requirements for six years.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital, effective …