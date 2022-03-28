3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

Welcome home!! This well cared for ranch style home is ready for it`s new owner!! The main floor offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, 1 full bath and a large living room. The kitchen provides plenty of counter and cupboard space a long with space for a dining table. Downstairs you will find a large and open area that can be used as storage or could be finished for a lower level family room. Also included is a one stall detached garage with additional storage on the side and a nice back yard. Don`t miss out on this one!! Call today!! Possession to be on or after June 8th. SHOWINGS TO BEGIN 3\25 at 11:00 am..