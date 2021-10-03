 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

Come see this home that offers plentiful living space- with its sizable main floor living area, bonus sunroom, and a second living area below! Along with the spacious living area, the main floor also features a well-laid out eat-in kitchen, with lots of cabinet and counter space, and a half bath. Upstairs, you'll enjoy the three spacious bedrooms and full bath. The lower level houses a second coveted living space, as well as plenty of storage. A 2-stall garage and yard with mature trees make this home one you must see!

