3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great neighborhood. The basement is partially finished with a family room and 4th non conforming bedroom. Both of the baths are on the main floor. Large dining area off of the kitchen with sliders to a deck and the backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are Deere & Co. and the UAW at an impasse in labor negotiations? It depends on who you ask.
WATERLOO – Trudy Weichers had a decision to make: Sofi or Sadie.
Three of the four races were won by Black candidates, meaning along with current Ward 4 councilor Jerome Amos, the council is majority Black for the first time in history, as well as being lead by a Black mayor.
Waterloo detectives obtained records showing he obtained $4,997 from one metal recycling center between February and August
71% of Waterloo union members vote no, 55% reject proposal overall
Deere and Co. says its latest offer rejected by the UAW on Tuesday is the company's "last, best, and final offer."
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman and sexually assaulting her.
December 7, 2019-November 2, 2021
Investigators found the incident was captured on the business’s security camera, according to court records.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at their home Thursday night.