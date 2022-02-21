3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

Super-clean, move-in ready 3 bed/2 bath home with finished basement. Fresh paint and new flooring on the main. Wide open living and dining area (12x24). Cute kitchen with breakfast bar and additional cupboards. On the main level you'll also find two beautiful bedrooms and a large updated bathroom with bonus cupboard space. The enclosed front porch area has a large coat closet and a great flex space (8x12). The lower level was finished/remodeled in 2004. The big room was built out as a large bedroom (9x28) with walk-in closet and egress window. This space would also work well as a rec room/man cave. Lower level also includes a 2nd bathroom, finished laundry area, workspace and another large walk-in closet. New furnace installed in 2020. Out the back door you'll step down onto a huge concrete patio (12x32). The fenced-in backyard includes a big shed for your mower, blower and bikes. Beyond the back fence, this property includes a concrete parking pad for 3 vehicles (18x36). /// Note: 2 doors down (415 Reber) a 22x22, 2-stall garage was recently built. You'd be surprised how affordable it'd be to build your own. Or, a very cost-effective carport. /// Today is the day to call and schedule a showing. A well-cared-for home like this will not be on the market long. ps. Assessed value and Zestimates are low because they mistakenly have it listed as 2 bed. THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM.