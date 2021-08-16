3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

This gorgeous 2 story with beautifully maintained woodwork makes the perfect place to call home. Relax on the covered porch with your morning coffee or head inside to a spacious entryway with grand staircase. Walk in to the living room with gorgeous two toned hardwood floors that flow right into the formal dining room. The updated kitchen offers plenty of storage with crisp white cabinets and contrasting dark countertops. Head upstairs to the 3 private bedrooms and oversized full bath complete with makeup vanity. The basement is clean and ready for you to make your mark. New Roof and privacy fence this year. Don't wait to see this beautiful home!