 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

This gorgeous 2 story with beautifully maintained woodwork makes the perfect place to call home. Relax on the covered porch with your morning coffee or head inside to a spacious entryway with grand staircase. Walk in to the living room with gorgeous two toned hardwood floors that flow right into the formal dining room. The updated kitchen offers plenty of storage with crisp white cabinets and contrasting dark countertops. Head upstairs to the 3 private bedrooms and oversized full bath complete with makeup vanity. The basement is clean and ready for you to make your mark. New Roof and privacy fence this year. Don't wait to see this beautiful home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News