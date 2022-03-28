3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $115,000

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, March 27th (1:30-2:30 pm) Two stories of refreshing updates all new carpet, new paint job throughout, updated bathroom, all windows are by Anderson and only 10 years old. It's got a nice cozy kitchen to cook in! The laundry room is on the main floor and all appliances stay with the house. This 1909 home has a full unfinished attic that would make a great Man Cave and an unfinished basement as well. The detached double garage has a loft and a brand new garage door. Come check this out