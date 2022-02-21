Welcome to this cozy and efficient ranch home. Three bedrooms, one bath and lots and lots of storage. The many recent updates make it move in ready and include new water heater, kitchen updates and new HVAC and windows in the last two years. The spacious one stall garage was built in 2020 and storage shed with heat and air in 2017. Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $114,900
