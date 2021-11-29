 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $113,500

  • Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great neighborhood. The basement is partially finished with a family room and 4th non conforming bedroom. Both of the baths are on the main floor. Large dining area off of the kitchen with sliders to a deck and the backyard. Selling " As Is"

