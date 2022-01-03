3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $110,000

Find this gem tucked away on the SE edge of Waterloo, near Evansdale and not far from new development in Maywood and Elk Run Heights. Seller was in midst of renovations and is unable to finish. Updated kitchen and already started on the bathroom and living room. Newly installed siding and steel roof, new windows and Huge updated 2+ stall garage with bonus shed with freshly poured concrete. Updated kitchen with gorgeous corian stone counter tops. Newly installed disposal and lighting. All appliances will stay and are in new condition as well. TWO combined parcels/lots equal just under an acre total, that can be divided if desired. Fenced yard attached to house and mature trees around the outer edge of the property. GREAT investment opportunity! Right off I-380 near John Deere and Tyson.