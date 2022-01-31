Nice 3 bedroom brick ranch located in a quiet neighborhood. Partially finished lower level with 2nd kitchen. Updated mechanicals, hardwood flooring, detached single garage with a large 3 season porch and deck area. Appliances included. Quick possession available..
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $110,000
