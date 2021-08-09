 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $102,999

Looking for a home with room to grow? Step into this quaint home with 3 spacious bedrooms on the main level and potential for a 4th bedroom in the finished lower level. The bathroom has been recently updated with beautiful tile work. Along with potential for a 4th bedroom, the lower level provides another great family room and plenty of built in storage and walk out window. All new flooring throughout the home. Call your favorite Realtor for a private showing!

