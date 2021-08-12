 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $100,000

Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch home with lots of potential. Miller Park is across the street, so you could literally say you have a park in your front yard. You will love the large living room with lots of natural light. The kitchen has lots of cupboard space and there is a dining room. All 3 of the bedrooms are nice sized. The bathroom is good sized. The basement area is partially finished. The breezeway between the garage and the house will come in handy when the weather is not so great.

