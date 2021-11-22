Seller requests Buyers to be preapproved prior to showings! This home has Pride of ownership and has had care and attention to detail. Freshly painted inside and out. Newer flooring on main and lower level, vinyl replacement windows throughout. Updated Kitchen with soft close cabinets, lazy Susan and plenty of storage. 2 Bedroom with hardwood floors on the Main floor plus a partially finished lower level with Livingroom/Familyroom. Spacious 3rd Bedroom/Den-Study with Egress window. Enjoy the double deck/patio overlooking large fenced lot. Relax and soak in the 8 seat 4 person hot tub. Double garage & large storage shed. Covered front entry. Everything has been taken care of in this home and it shows. Schedule your showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Washburn - $127,500
