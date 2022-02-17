 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $78,000

Your new home (or next investment property) features a large main floor bedroom with it's own attached three quarter bath. Three additional bedrooms on the upper level, a full bath, main floor laundry and drop zone, formal dining area with slider to the side deck, classic woodwork and doors, an enclosed front porch perfect for delivery drop offs, and a detached two stall garage. Small town living in Reinbeck!

