3 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $299,000

Looking for your own private piece of paradise? This 3 bed, 2.5 bath hobby farm has it all!! The home is chock~full of character and completely updated from the studs on in: refinished floors, new windows and mechanicals, updated kitchen and bathrooms, all new pex plumbing, french perimeter drain, sump pump, new well main~line and controls, finished basement and that’s just the house!! As you walk through the newly~built front porch, you are greeted with a wood crafted staircase. Original pocket doors open up into the parlor that functions as a fantastic living space. From there, the formal dining room provides more than enough space for large family dinners. The new kitchen is open and inviting with tons of counter space and an enormous pantry. A back office and half bath cap off the main level. The decorative ceilings and built~ins are sure to impress. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a generous sized master bedroom with large tiled shower, spacious walk~in closet and a bonus backroom, intended as a hot tub room, ready for a new buyer to make their mark. The family room in the finished basement comes complete with a fireplace and 5.1 built~in surround sound system. The insulated 40X60 shop built in 2019 is heated and cooled. This property has its own generator as well as a wood boiler, zoned to heat the shop and house. The entire acreage is fenced and cross fenced: 25 joule high tensile electric fencing and privacy fencing along the South. The old Dinsdale Train Depot sits preserved on this property and the local internet tower sits fixed on top of one of the 4 silos, providing free, unrestricted, high~speed internet to the property. An open~faced barn and summer kitchen complete this property. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own little slice of Heaven with only a twenty minute drive to Waterloo...