New Listing! Stately two story home sits on a corner lot with gorgeous original woodwork. Walk through the back door to the kitchen that has a large foyer area as well as a breakfast nook with sunny east & south windows and plenty of cupboards for storage! Walk through the kitchen to the formal dining room with built in hutch and south and west windows for plenty of sunshine. The living room is directly off of the dining room, has front door access and stairwell to the 2nd floor. The living room has a gas fireplace and a den that can be closed off with french doors. The den has a bay window to the north and a window on each the east and west side. The second floor has a bathroom with a walk-in shower, 3 bedrooms, and walk-up attic. The basement is unfinished with plenty of space for storage or work space. On the east side of the house is a large wooden deck that takes you from the back door to the oversized two stall garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $159,500
