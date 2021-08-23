 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Readlyn - $158,000

Here's an opportunity to join the Wapsie Valley Warrior Way school district. School choice with two elementary schools within a half block. Come to Readlyn to visit this lovely 2-story home built in 1909 with 1,800 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on a 74 x 140 lot and a 2-stall detached garage. The spacious main level features a large living room, formal dining, oak kitchen cabinets with a bar and eat-in kitchen, bath with walk-in shower, pine woodwork and updated planked flooring. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, large full bath, and walk-up attic. The shingles were replaced in 2014, windows in 2012, furnace 2009. The laundry is in the lower level, along with storage rooms and a partially finished, non-conforming room. Appliances, bar stools and swing set are included. Attached deck 14 x 28. Garage is 2 stall detached with cement driveway. The alley is paved for easy access if another garage or storage building is on your wish list. Visit this home to appreciate the value of the property and small town living.

