3 Bedroom Home in New Hartford - $133,500

Welcome to 1102 Main St. in New Hartford! This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath character home sits on a corner lot and is beautifully updated! The main floor of this home is meant for entertainment with the kitchen, dining room, living room, and one bathroom, with the upstairs featuring the 3 bedrooms and another bath. You'll find an additional room attached to the living room that holds the washer and dryer making it convenient for laundry and can also be an office for those who work from home or a toy room for the kids. Outside is an oversized 2 stall garage with plenty of space for storage and has an attached porch. You can enjoy a relaxing morning coffee or afternoon nap while listening to the waterfall fountain in the landscaping. Set up your showing to view this beautiful home before its gone!