 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in New Hartford - $129,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in New Hartford - $129,000

Welcome to 1102 Main St. in New Hartford!! This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath character home sits on a corner lot and is beautifully updated!! The main floor of this home is meant for entertainment with the kitchen, dining room, living room, and one bathroom, with the upstairs featuring the 3 bedrooms and another bath. You`ll find an additional room attached to the living room that holds the washer and dryer making it convenient for laundry and can also be an office for those who work from home or a toy room for the kids. Outside is an oversized 2 stall garage with plenty of space for storage and has an attached porch. You can enjoy a relaxing morning coffee or afternoon nap while listening to the waterfall fountain in the landscaping. Set up your showing to view this beautiful home before its gone!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News