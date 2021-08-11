3 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $498,000

ACREAGE NEAR GILBERTVILLE! *PRICE CHANGE with a NEW OPTION* to purchase this unique acreage "WITHOUT" the 2017 Kropf Island Park Model. If you are looking for a once in a lifetime acreage (2.54 acres) this one is a absolute must see!!! It is simply so stunning & spectacular you will be amazed of it's breath taking beauty. It has been meticulously taken care of, super clean and is in like new condition. Situated off a nicely paved-hard surface road, very close to Gilbertville, only a 10 minute drive to Waterloo. There is so much bright & natural sunlight throughout this spacious home, the hugh window views are amazing and many glass doors/windows throughout. Cathedral ceilings. Once you enter the fabulous foyer area you turn right into the lovely open concept kitchen, dining & living area. Sharp looking dark stainless steel appliances are like new and dishwasher barely used and stay with the home. Glass door pantry. Has a kitchen sitting area as well as dining area for seating too! Living room is open with a warm inviting fireplace. Master bedroom has so much light with slider overlooking the prairie pasture of wild flowers. Large walk in closet and another additional closet area. The main bathroom is very large with a jetted tub & separate shower and a closet that encloses the washer & dryer, which they also are also included with the sale of the home! Upper level there is a sitting area which could be used as a office, game room or something more and has a large bedroom & bath with kitchenette, sink, refrigerator, much like it's own living quarters with a outstanding view from above with a composite deck & railings. Has 3 large enclosed areas for storage. The industrial style basement has it own abundant living space with french doors and another large bedroom & bath, has plenty of space for additional living quarters, game room, theater room, family room or more bedrooms! Spray foam insulation. There is a enormous composite deck with railing that wraps around the entire back and one side of the home. Considerable amount of concrete patio's are surrounding the property. Has and extra cement pad next to office and/or garage to add another garage or to just use for parking or more space for outdoor entertaining. Home has it's own backup generator, a heater in office and/or garage. Garage doors will fit where there are current glass sliders if choose to convert office to a garage, living quarters, game room, or bedroom in the current separate private office and it has it's own bathroom too! ....If choose too, *2ND OPTION* is to purchase the home "WITH" the 2017 Kropf Island Park Model in back of property, which has it's own covered porch deck with patio doors, slate kitchen appliances with wet bar/wine cooler, large pantry, island with stools, TV & blue ray player. Stone shower, built in closets & drawers, 2 air conditioners one in loft & ceiling fan, drop ceiling with globe lights, vinyl siding. Has water, electricity and septic. Big cement pad added with sitting area and a refreshing pool, just a absolute wonderful touch to an already magnificent property! MAY PURCHASE PARK MODEL WITH HOME FOR PURCHASE PRICE FOR ALL FOR $570. You will absolutely fall in love with this acreage home once you see and can appreciate all it has to offer! Make a call for your own private showing today! All measurements and dimensions are approximate..