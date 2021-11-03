3 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $468,000

ACREAGE NEAR GILBERTVILLE! If you are looking for a acreage, this one is a absolute must see!!! Situated off a nicely paved-hard surface road only a 10 minute drive to W'loo. This home is simply stunning & so spectacular, very meticulously maintained. The window views are amazing with many glass doors-windows throughout the spacious home, bringing in so much bright natural sunlight. Lovely open concept kitchen, dining & living area. Sharp looking dark stainless steel appliances are like new and stay with the home as well as a warm inviting fireplace in the living room. The main bathroom is very large with a jetted tub & separate shower with a closet area that encloses the washer & dryer, which they are also included with the sale of the home! Upper level there is a sitting area with a large bedroom & bath with kitchenette, sink, refrigerator, much like it's own living quarters with a outstanding view from above with it's own composite deck. The industrial style basement has abundant living space with french doors and another large bedroom & bath, has plenty additional space for large family room, game room, theater room or even more bedrooms. The home has a enormous composite deck with attractive railing that wraps around the entire back and North side of the home. There is a extra cement pad next to office and/or garage to add additional garage or to just use for parking or more space for outdoor entertaining. It has it's own backup generator, a heater in office and/or garage. Garage doors will fit where there are current glass sliders if choose to convert office to a garage, it also has it's own bathroom. You will absolutely fall in love with this beautilful acreage home once you see and can appreciate all it has to offer! Call today for your own private showing today!