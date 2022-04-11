This is a great 3 bedroom brick home with storage and built ins galore, huge garage plus an additional building for workshop or man cave . Main floor offers a large open kitchen, granite countertops, 2 large pantries, built in oven, dish washer, open to a nice dining area. There is a nice dining area, large living room with built ins and fireplace, sunroom, 3 bedrooms, one set up for a perfect office with closet, 2 additional bedrooms, one with double closets with buildings , master with 4 large closets and master bath with shower, plus an additional full bath all on main floor. Lower level currently has laundry (but plenty of room to move upstairs), large rec room, could be additional bedrooms and a walk out basement . There is a large oversized garage attached, fenced in yard and another building for a shop, store that boat or a man cave. Must see!!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $269,000
