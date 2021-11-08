3 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $249,900

Great location! Situated at the top of the hill, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home located in La Porte City features great spaces and an excellent layout! Stepping inside you will be greeted with a stairway foyer that leads into the main living space of the home. The main living room has lots of space, vaulted ceilings, and large front-facing windows that flood the space with light. From there, there is an open layout leading you into the dining area and kitchen. This kitchen is freshly updated and highly functional as it offers tons of counter space and cabinetry, a large center island that allows for additional seating and updated appliances! The main level also consists of two great-sized bedrooms, a master bedroom with its own bathroom, and a full main level bathroom. The lower level has a vast family room and an additional bathroom. This home also features an attached two-car garage, lower-level laundry, a great back patio, a fire pit, and a half basketball court. See it today!