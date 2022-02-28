Super cute and clean ranch-style home in LaPorte City!! Quality surrounds you in this ranch-style home with great updates! The main level features a spacious kitchen with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, a connected dining area, and a living space with plenty of windows for great natural lighting. The master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, and an updated full bathroom are also found on the main level. Additionally, the spacious, unfinished lower level has great potential for future expansion. Moving to the exterior you have an attached two stall garage, a fenced in yard and great landscaping. Quality and comfort can be yours in this wonderful home! Don’t miss this opportunity! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $139,900
