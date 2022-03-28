3 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $129,900

Check out this adorable UPDATED 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom home! So many updates!! NEWLY remodeled bathroom, NEW carpet, NEW roof, NEW gutters, NEW water heater, NEW garage door, and a NEW concrete driveway. This home has everything you need at a great price. Enjoy the fenced-in backyard on a large corner lot. Sit on the front porch and enjoy your morning coffee or walk across the street to the gorgeous city park! This home won’t last long. Call today for a private showing.