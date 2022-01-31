3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $198,000

Country Living just outside of City Limits on paved road. Close to Wapsie Access where you can fish & hunt. 3 Bedroom Home with 2 large bedrooms up and l down. Open staircase and beautiful hardwood floors up. New roof on house & garage 12-2021. Updated plumbing in 2022. New Furnace/CA in 2019. New Water Heater. Open Dining and Living Room with plenty of space to relax. A detached 28 x 28 sq ft garage built in 1985. Large backyard with a field adjacent to the yard. Great for children to have swing set & play sports! LP Tank rented.