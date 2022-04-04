3 Bedroom Home in Gilbertville - $189,900

Rare new listing in Gilbertville! Close and walking distance to school & downtown and other amenities! Beautiful new white kitchen cabinets and countertops from Bertch Cabinets 2014. Kitchen has nice open space for your dining room table and has all newer appliances that will remain with the home plus the washer and dryer which is located on the main level. Unique & newer light fixtures in some areas of the home. New Roof in 2014. New A/C & Furnace in 2014. New water heater. Newer entry doors. New garage windows being replaced. New patio poured in back of home last year which opens up to a spacious park in your own back yard. If you are a first time home buyer or just someone looking for a new home in Gilbertville, need to check out this well maintained nice Home Sweet Home!