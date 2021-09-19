 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Garrison - $125,000

This home is situated 0.7 miles off Highway 8 between Garrison, Dysart, and Vinton. The buyer will be prepared to install a septic system and new roof. This home has great bones and great outbuildings. The barn has water and was home to goats and a horse. The peaceful setting has established and new trees. When you listen to the wind blow through the trees and the amazing views you will fall in love. This property is being sold "as is". Whole house water conditioning system is owned and is maintained. Will be ready to close 11/8/21.

