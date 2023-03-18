This beautiful, newly~built 2020 ranch home is sure to impress. With over 2,400 square feet of living space, this home offers plenty of room for all. The front covered porch with ceiling fan is just the first of many amenities that make you feel at home!! The kitchen is a chef`s dream, showcasing custom cabinetry with soft~close features with granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting plus there is seating at the counter!! The open floor plan kitchen, dining and living room is a great feature and allows for easy access to the beautiful covered deck where you enjoy the tranquility of the fenced yard!! The master bedroom has its own ensuite with a luxurious tiled walk~in shower\tub plus a large walk~in closet!! The laundry room is conveniently located off the master closet and has a laundry sink plus a drop zone area!! The main floor also boasts a generously~sized second bedroom plus a beautiful bathroom with a spacious walk in shower with glass doors!! The lower level is also packed with amenities, such as a large, airy family room, full bathroom, accommodating bedroom plus a utility room providing plentiful storage space!! The home is illuminated with lots of natural light from the full windows plus the transom windows in the main floor bedrooms, bathrooms, and the dining room. With its west~facing orientation, 2x6 exterior walls, architectural steel roof, garage wired for an electric heater, two 40gallon water heaters, sump pump with battery backup, composite decking, lots of closet space and beautiful LVT flooring throughout, this home is sure to please. Another important note to share is the fact the home has many handicap accessibility features!! ***Average utilities $161 per month for gas and electric~~Mid American Energy.