Better than new! This beautiful home in Evansdale is ready to go! You enter this home and are welcomed in by a fantastic open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining! The living room is cozy and is flooded with natural light. The kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry and countertops, as well as stainless steel appliances. The dining room is perfect for hosting the whole family and provides access to the rear patio! Just off the living room, you will find the primary bedroom with and en-suite boasting updated shower doors, ample counterspace, and beautiful flooring. Also on the main floor you will find an additional bedroom and full bathroom! Moving to the lower level, you will find a second living space, third bedroom and full bathroom. This one has it all! The exterior boasts great curb appeal, an attached, two-stall garage, and a large backyard, perfect for kids or pets! Don't wait on this one! Schedule your tour today!