Brand new construction in the highly desirable Evansdale neighborhood. Still time to pick your interior finishes and make it your own in this beautiful Panther Builders ranch home, scheduled to be completed in April 2022. Its open concept main level living space will feature Inhaus laminate flooring, Bertch stained cabinetry, 2cm Quartz countertops. The 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms gives you ample space to make this house a home. Schedule an appointment to see it today!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $341,129
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bystander came to the officer’s assistance
The alleged shooter dropped his cell phone at the scene and later went to police in an attempt to retrieve it.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who bought guns that were later linked to two shootings and whose car was found stuck in a snowbank after a third …
Prosecutors have dropped weapons charges against a Waterloo man accused of tossing a handgun from a vehicle following a fatal 2018 shooting.
Every spring, Expo Alternative Learning Center in Waterloo erupts in celebration. For many high schools, graduation is serious. At Expo, it is…
WATERLOO — New basketball courts ringed by a roller skating rink, a large splash pad, an inclusive playground and a sculpture garden spotlight…
Cedar Falls police are investigating overnight gunfire in a residential neighborhood.
WATERLOO — Prosecutors have added charges against Waterloo teen in an August robbery that ended when one of his accomplices was shot dead by t…
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and threatening her with a knife over the weekend.
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, and officers located the damage.