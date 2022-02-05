3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $341,129

Brand new construction in the highly desirable Evansdale neighborhood. Still time to pick your interior finishes and make it your own in this beautiful Panther Builders ranch home, scheduled to be completed in April 2022. Its open concept main level living space will feature Inhaus laminate flooring, Bertch stained cabinetry, 2cm Quartz countertops. The 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms gives you ample space to make this house a home. Schedule an appointment to see it today!!!