 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $214,900

Classy and updated all rolled into one! This home has a new & airy feel with it’s updated kitchen, new family room addition and bathroom updates! 3-4 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms, formal dining, open kitchen to the living room and more! Several improvements including: roof (2017), windows (2017) and central air (2015). Great storage in the large closets, built ins and double detached garage! XL lot almost a half acre with both parcels!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News